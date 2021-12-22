Rey Valera's most memorable Christmas

MANILA -- Growing up in a broken home, singer-songwriter Rey Valera perhaps understandably channeled the loneliness he felt then to the lyrics of the songs he started writing even before he entered the entertainment scene.

From timeless love songs to heart-rending ballads, Valera penned memorable and haunting melodies that always leave a mark on his countless listeners.

The sadness that he experienced then, however, could not compare to the emptiness he felt when Christmas 2020 came and everyone was locked inside their respective homes, not having the liberty to see even their loved ones.

Somehow, Christmas last year became really memorable for the veteran singer-songwriter. “I came from a broken home and I have experienced sadness, but not the kind I felt last year when Christmas came,” Valera told ABS-CBN News.

“There was fear in the air. Lockdown was the government's response. It was like a zombie movie. Surreal.”

The pandemic scourge certainly created a lot of reasons for most people to experience anxiety or even depression. “There was so much despair all around,” Valera asserted. “Not only locally, but also globally.

“The loss of loved ones and friends made a lot of people unhappy over the holidays. That also made last Christmas so much different from others in the past.”

Valera always remembered how he celebrated the holidays when he was still a lad growing up. “When I was young, I visited my relatives in Bulacan, met with my cousins and received gifts no matter how small,” he recalled. “It made the trip worthwhile.”

When he became a noted singer and composer, Valera experienced spending the holidays out of the country. Christmas abroad, however, was not as festive as it was in the Philippines.

“It was in San Francisco, California,” Valera shared. “It was cold and it was not the usual Christmas we have in the Philippines. I realized how important this holiday is for a Filipino.”

This year, with the country still reeling from the effects of the pandemic, Valera is nonetheless expecting to spend Christmas with his immediate family. That is something for him to anticipate and look forward to.

“With my kids all grown up and having lives of their own, we only see each other this time of year by renting a place in Laguna,” Valera said. “They have hot springs there. Everyone would bring food.

“The grandkids can swim all day and the adults can sing in videoke, while having a drink or two. Then, we see each other again the following year.”

As Filipinos usher in 2022, Valera remains tentative, but nonetheless optimistic about the coming year, after all the hardships and sacrifices everyone went through.

“I involve myself nowadays in bringing the feeling of Christmas again,” Valera admitted. “I composed a song, ‘Atin ang Pasko,’ about reminding everyone that we should not let fear rule our lives.

“I hope it works. As an artist, I am just doing my role in society. Whatever that is. It seems everyone I have talked to is trying to assess the situation. There is weariness, but there is hope that 2022 will slowly pick up, so to speak.”

Valera remains hopeful and he recently talked to a show producer and convinced “like-minded artists” to mount a Christmas concert not only for Filipinos here in the Philippines, but even abroad.

In "Parol, Bibingka at Puto Bumbong," Valera will share the stage with Dulce and Marco Sison, in a concert that will be staged at Teatrino in Greenhills. The show will be streamed worldwide until January 2.

The Christmas theme is certainly Filipino, just from the title of the concert alone. Calvin Murphy Neria will direct.

“I want to at least give a semblance of Christmas not only locally, but most importantly to our countrymen living and working abroad,” maintained Valera, who was among the planners of the virtual Christmas concert.

“We all need a break. Christmas songs – even English ones – and familiar faces can bring comfort to a worried mind. As an old face in the industry, there is no hesitation on my part. I'm all for it.”

With Sison and Dulce performing with Valera, he assured that "Parol, Bibingka at Puto Bumbong” will undoubtedly be a special show, especially for Filipinos abroad.

“Both Marco and Dulce are not the controversial artists we have around,” Valera explained. “When they sing, you don't think of gossip that distracts. They carry with them years of goodwill among our countrymen, which is not easy to earn, by the way.

“Both Dulce and Marco carry with them respect and affection. I am proud to be seen with them.”

"Parol, Bibingka at Puto Bumbong,” suggests that it is a show about the Christmas Filipinos will recognize.

“There will be choir, church, priest, the whole culture,” Valera pointed out. “The only problem is letting our countrymen know about the event.

“It is in what we call nowadays as digital format. As an old school guy, I'm not sure how to access it. But with your help, we can make this awareness happen.”