Moira dela Torre celebrates 1 billion Spotify streams

MANILA – Singer-songwriter Moira dela Torre has reached a new milestone in her music career for earning one billion Spotify streams on Tuesday, according to Star Music.

“Congratulations, Moira! Thank you for the music and we're excited to see and hear what's ahead. Thank you also to everyone who listened and shared her music,” the ABS-CBN music label said on Facebook.

Dela Torre’s top five most streamed tracks on Spotify are “Torete” with over 52 million streams, “Paubaya” with over 55 million streams, “Ikaw at Ako” with over 82 million streams, “Malaya” with over 85 million streams, and “Tagpuan” getting the top spot with over 94 million streams.

The singer-songwriter recently released two new singles "Pabilin" and "Pagitan."

"This is a duology, it's called 'Pagitan' and 'Pabilin.' Basically po kung dati ay nag-trilogy ako, ngayon po ay duology naman. One song from a child to a parent, then next song from the parent to the child," dela Torre explained in an interview on "Magandang Buhay."

Dela Torre said she wrote the songs with her husband Jason Marvin Hernandez.

Aside from the new tracks, dela Torre also released "The Halfway Point," a documentary-concert film which she co-directed with Niq Ablao.

The film tells “the stories behind my songs and the lessons we learned along the way.”