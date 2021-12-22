Joshua Garcia still trending 2 days after joining TikTok

MANILA - Two days since he joined TikTok, Joshua Garcia remains a hot topic on Twitter Philippines.

As of writing, Garcia remains one of the top trending topics in the social media platform, with netizens still gushing over his first video.

Garcia opened his verified account on Monday with a video of him sharing his take on the “Ginseng Strip 2002” trend.

Currently, the “Darna” actor has pulled more than 1 million followers and the clip already amassed over 17.3 million views and some 2.8 million likes and 80,000 comments.

Garcia is currently seen in the ABS-CBN primetime teleserye “Viral Scandal” with Charlie Dizon.

He is also the leading man of Jane de Leon in the upcoming Kapamilya adaptation of “Darna."