‘Kun Maupay Man It Panahon’ star Rans Rifol, Charo Santos-Concio, and Daniel Padilla pose together during the film’s special screening on Tuesday. Twitter: @theweatherfilm

MANILA — The acclaimed film “Kun Maupay Man It Panahon” held a special screening on Tuesday, ahead of its Philippine premiere as an entry in the 2021 Metro Manila Film Festival.

The screening was attended by the cast, Charo Santos-Concio, Daniel Padilla, and newcomer Rans Rifol.

Padilla’s long-time reel and real-life partner, Kathryn Bernardo, was among the celebrity guests at the event, which was hosted by Robi Domingo.

“Kun Maupay Man It Panahon,” which follows a family in the aftermath of super typhoon Yolanda, has drawn critical acclaim internationally, clinching a special award at the Locarno Film Festival and the best director trophy for Carlo Francisco Manatad at the London East Asia Film Festival.

This year’s MMFF will open Christmas Day and will run until January 8. Owing to eased lockdown measures, it will screen entries in cinemas, unlike the 2020 edition, when it held the entire festival virtually.

In photos, here’s what happened at the special screening of “Kun Maupay Man It Panahon” on Tuesday:

Charo Santos, Daniel Padilla and Rans Riffol otw to Kun Maupay It Panahon’s presscon before it’s premiere night here in Trinoma! #KunMaupaySaMMFF pic.twitter.com/T6O88RZAqn — Black Sheep (@Black_SheepPH) December 21, 2021

Ms. Kathryn Bernardo is here with us tonight for the #KunMaupaySpecialScreening 🤍 pic.twitter.com/cg1QLk7nAI — Kun Maupay Man It Panahon (@theweatherfilm) December 21, 2021

The cast of Kun Maupay Man It Panahon say their hellos to everyone who came to the #KunMaupaySpecialScreening tonight! pic.twitter.com/L0MZ9Zmg4s — Kun Maupay Man It Panahon (@theweatherfilm) December 21, 2021

Charo Santos and Daniel Padilla shared their messages before the screening started 🤍 #KunMaupaySpecialScreening pic.twitter.com/qtOuhfaDyF — Globe Studios (@globestudiosph) December 21, 2021