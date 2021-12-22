Watch more on iWantTFC

Actor Dingdong Dantes at the premiere of the MMFF movie “A Hard Day” on Wednesday night. Mario Dumaual, ABS-CBN News

Actor Dingdong Dantes on Wednesday night deflected the glitter of the premiere of “A Hard Day”, a Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) entry, by appealing for assistance for the victims of typhoon Odette.

“Now more than ever, ito ’yung panahon na kailangan nating ipakita ang suporta natin sa ating mga kababayan,“ said Dantes, who turned up on the red carpet at SM Megamall with co-stars Janno Gibbs and Meg Imperial.

This was the Dantes’ first significant appearance at a local showbiz gathering in nearly 2 years since the pandemic began.

Meanwhile, the head of Aktor: League of Filipino Actors group also thanked MMFF organizers for continuing the showing of filmfest entries at theaters despite COVID-19 fears.

Dantes’ co-star, John Arcilla, was unable to attend the premiere, part of a series of special events to drum up renewed public interest in the MMFF.

Dantes and Arcilla are considered strong contenders in the filmfest acting awards for their performance in the Filipino adaptation of the Korean action-suspense thriller.

Arcilla told ABS-CBN News Wednesday that he was feeling under the weather after he got his COVID-19 vaccination booster shot Tuesday.

The MMFF opens on Saturday, December 25 in more than 200 theaters nationwide.