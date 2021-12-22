Did you know? Enchong Dee almost courted this actress

MANILA – Enchong Dee has revealed that there was a time when he almost courted Kim Chiu.

The “Huwag Kang Mangamba” actor revealed this during his interview on “Magandang Buhay” on Wednesday.

“Alam ito ni Kim,” Dee told hosts Jolina Magdangal, Melai Cantiveros and Karla Estrada, who were surprised by his admission.

“Minsan niloloko ko nga siya, ‘Naalala mo Kim, ikaw talaga 'yung dream girl ko dati?’ Kapag ayaw niya pag-usapan, sasabihin niya ‘Enchong , huwag na. It’s 15 years ago,’” he added.

Dee and Chiu were co-stars in the 2008 ABS-CBN series “My Girl,” which was also headlined by Gerald Anderson.

When asked to describe that series in one word, Dee said it was a “prayer.”

“Ito yata 'yung pinakaunang show na pinagdasal ko tapos binigay sa akin ni Lord,” he said.

While Dee did not push through in pursuing Chiu, the two Kapamilya stars have remained good friends until today. They have worked together numerous times together, especially when collaborating for dance productions in “ASAP Natin To.”