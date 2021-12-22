BTS rapper Suga



BTS’ Min Yoongi, also popularly known by his stage name Suga, has gone down in music history as the first-ever South Korean solo artist to debut a best-seller in the world’s largest music market.

“Girl of My Dreams,” which is officially credited to Juice WRLD as the lead artist and the Asian rapper as a featured act, rocketed straight at No. 1 on Billboard's Digital Song Sales Chart after selling more than 40,000 copies in the United States during its first full tracking frame of availability, MRC Data reported.

The piece, co-written by Suga for the American artist’s second posthumous album “Fighting Demons,” is the very first top-seller of both acts in the US.

Before Juice WRLD passed in 2019, the pair previously worked together for “All Night” from the album “BTS World: Original Soundtrack”

Overall, Suga has now landed 16 hits on the purchase only list, the most for any Asian artist.

He previously charted all 10 tracks of his second mixtape “D-2” on the Digital Song Sales Chart.

“Daechwita,” “Strange,” “Burn It,” “What Do You Think?” “Moonlight,” “People,” “28,” “Dear My Friend,” “Set Me Free,” and “Honsool,” which were credited under his solo alter ego Agust D, peaked at No. 2, No. 10, No. 12, No. 13, No. 14, No. 16, No. 19, No. 20, No. 22, and No. 24 respectively.

Meanwhile, “Suga’s Interlude” which was released as part of Halsey’s third studio album “Manic,” “Eight” his collaborative single with IU, “Interlude: Shadow,” from BTS’s 2020 album “Map of the Soul:7,” “Blueberry Eyes” with MAX, and “Seesaw” from the Bangtan boys’ repackaged album “Love Yourself: Answer,” snagged the No. 10, No. 13, No. 19, No. 22, and No. 23 spots in the coveted list.