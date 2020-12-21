‘Yes to forever with you’: Morissette and Dave Lamar are engaged

MANILA — Morissette and her fellow singer Dave Lamar are engaged to wed, the “Akin Ka Na Lang” hitmaker announced on Monday.

Morissette, 24, shared on Instagram photos of her and Lamar, 30, with her engagement ring on display.

“More than just an 11:11 wish, you're an answered prayer. I love you @davejlamar, always have and always will,” Morissette wrote.

“After finally letting our families and most of our closest friends know in the past couple of months since this happened, we're finally ready to share it to the world… WE'RE ENGAGED!”

Morissette counted “nine years since we’ve met,” and seven years of being “best friends” with Lamar.

“Our second round at love, each other’s firsts… and now, last and only,” she added.

In mid-2019, Morissette and Lamar’s romance became the subject of rumors when the former’s father, Amay Amon, expressed disapproval over the relationship.

In her Monday announcement, Morissette wrote, “Thank You Lord for all that you're blessing us with, keeping us strong and allowing us to live our dreams together.”

“Our love story is great because You orchestrated it, and we're so excited for this next chapter of our lives. Also, what an absolutely breathtaking sunset you shared with us when DJ decided to surprise me and propose!”

Addressing her now-fiancé, whom she referred to as “the one whom my soul loves,” Morissette said, “This is it.”

“Even before I knew, God already went ahead and has blessed us in ways I couldn’t have imagined. Our journey wasn’t at all perfect, but it’s beautiful and ultimately, ours.

“Thank you for staying. You didn’t just fight for me, but also believed in all that I can do, even when I didn’t. I am looking forward to everything we will learn and accomplish together, I mean we;ve already been at it and this is only the beginning.

“As you used to say, Endless possibilities!’ And as your song goes, this ain’t ‘Something Only We Know’ anymore. It's definitely a Y E S to a forever with you!”