Why Regine, Ogie relish this year's ABS-CBN Christmas Special

MANILA – It may not have been a big event at the Araneta Coliseum like in the previous years, but celebrity couple Ogie Alcasid and Regine Velasquez shared why they still think this year’s ABS-CBN Christmas Special is a night worth remembering.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News’ MJ Felipe on Sunday, Velasquez said the event still reunited some of the network’s biggest stars, which rarely happens.

Although not all were present at the studio, Velasquez said this year’s gathering felt “more intimate.”

“[Performing in Araneta] is so special. Siyempre nandoon lahat ng artista, ang daming tao, special na special talaga iyon. Plus you know, iyong mga ganito kasing gatherings, dito mo lang din nakikita iyong ibang artista na hindi mo madalas nakikita, nakakasalamuha. You get to talk to them lalo na kapag may rehearsal. But this year parang for me, it’s more intimate,” she said.

Alcasid, for his part, said the event is extra special because it is like the network’s way of saying thank you to everyone who stayed with it.

“Hindi ko sinasabing mas okay ito kaysa sa malalaking concert. It’s just that I guess it’s also the year, the year that has been. Itong taon na ito ay kakaiba. Not only because of the pandemic but also because of what we all went through – it’s all Kapamilyas’ way of saying thank you for staying with us,” he said.

The two noted that there were a lot of performances that are “tagos sa puso,” including the one with the hosts of “It’s Showtime” about coming back home.

The ABS-CBN Christmas special aired on Sunday after the successive challenges that hounded ABS-CBN: its franchise denial by the Duterte administration, which caused the retrenchment of thousands of workers, on top of the coronavirus pandemic.

When asked what they look forward to in 2021, Velasquez made mention of her upcoming concert.

“I have a concert sa February which is usually what I do every year pero normally it is a collaboration with another artist. This year, I am doing it solo sa KTX. February 14. Magkikita-kita pa rin tayo,” she said.

At the end of the interview, Alcasid and Velasquez expressed how happy they are to remain a Kapamilya.

