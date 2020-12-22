‘Takot na po ang mga tao’: Angel Locsin urges PNP reform amid uproar over Tarlac killings

Actress Angel Locsin. FILE/ABS-CBN

MANILA — Actress and philanthropist Angel Locsin on Tuesday joined the growing chorus calling for reform in the national police, after the brutal killing of a mother and son in Tarlac at the hands of a policeman.

On Twitter, Locsin shared a tweet that includes a viral clip of a child contestant on “It’s Showtime” describing cops as, “Nambabaril lang.”

The clip, which has made the rounds on social media numerous times, is from a July 2018 episode of the noontime program.

It went viral anew in the same context as it had previously: the impunity for trigger-happy cops, as well as the tally of extrajudicial killings in the country.

Eto ang dapat ingatan ng ating kapulisan na ang “nambabaril” ay hindi dapat maging imahe ng mga magbibigay proteksyon at serbisyo sa sibilyan. Takot na po ang mga tao. Nirerespeto ko po ang mga mabubuting pulis at ayokong mawalan ng tiwala ang mga tao. Kailangan po ng pagbabago https://t.co/iSOkrYqCZJ — Angel Locsin (@143redangel) December 22, 2020

In her caption for the video, Locsin wrote, “Eto ang dapat ingatan ng ating kapulisan na ang ‘nambabaril’ ay hindi dapat maging imahe ng mga magbibigay proteksyon at serbisyo sa sibilyan.”

“Takot na po ang mga tao. Nirerespeto ko po ang mga mabubuting pulis at ayokong mawalan ng tiwala ang mga tao. Kailangan po ng pagbabago.”

Earlier on Monday, Locsin was among the celebrities her aired her reaction to the incident in Paniqui, Tarlac, saying, “Good cops should condemn bad cops.”

“Remember the motto, #ToServeAndProtect.”

Good cops should condemn bad cops.



Remember the motto, #ToProtectAndToServe — Angel Locsin (@143redangel) December 21, 2020

The killer cop, Police Senior Master Sgt. Jonel Nuezca, was charged with double murder on Monday, as a video of him shooting point-blank his neighbors of Sonya Gregorio and her son Frank Anthony went viral on social media.

Locsin, 35, has been outspoken on national issues, and has not shied away from criticizing the government, despite becoming the target of trolls online.

