Sharon Cuneta explains absence during ABS-CBN Christmas Special

MANILA -- Sharon Cuneta took to social media to explain why she was not part of last Sunday's ABS-CBN Christmas Special.

Posting a logo of ABS-CBN on Instagram, the country's "Megastar" asked her followers to stop blaming the Kapamilya network for her absence.

"Please do not blame ABS-CBN for my absence in their Christmas Special last night! It was not their fault. Ako ang hindi pumuwede," she began.

Cuneta went on to apologize for the "mix-up," and stressed that she "really wanted" to be part of the program.

"I was getting several calls and texts from my boss to go. Sorry for the mix-up! I couldn't make it and am so sorry because I really wanted to be there!" she added.

The ABS-CBN Christmas Special aired last Sunday after the successive challenges that hounded the Kapamilya network: its franchise denial by the Duterte administration, which caused the retrenchment of thousands of workers, on top of the coronavirus pandemic.

The show, which featured holiday-themed performances from Kapamilya artists, streamed live on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z Channel 11, TFC, and iWant TFC.

