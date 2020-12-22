Netflix review: 'Excuse Me, I Love You' highlights success of Ariana Grande's 'Sweetener' tour

MANILA — Netflix’s latest documentary showed how Ariana Grande’s “Sweetener” tour was still a success amid the battles that she was facing.

Titled “Excuse Me, I Love You,” the documentary packaged her performances in London together with some off-cam moments in the tour.

Grande showed that with the mix of the old and new songs along with her firm power for her mental health and advocacies, you can still pull off a show.

VARIETY OF OLD AND NEW

The “Sweetener” tour might be central to her recent albums of the same name and “Thank U, Next,” but Grande also gave fans some of her classics.

She opened the tour with the intro song “Raindrops (An Angel Cried)” and her hit single “God is a Woman.”

The tracks “The Light is Coming,” “R.E.M.,” “Sweetener,” “Everytime,” and “Breathin” from her fourth album were also part of the show.

The singer also brought to the table some tracks from her fifth album, like “7 rings,” “Bad Idea,” “Break Up with Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored,” “Needy,” “Make Up,” and “NASA.”

The fans reminisced with the tracks “Right There,” "You'll Never Know,” and “Tattooed Heart" from her debut album “Yours Truly,” and “Break Your Heart Right Back” from her second album “My Everything.”

It went nostalgic when tracks from her most talked about album, “Dangerous Woman,” were played -- “Be Alright, “Side to Side,” and “Love Me Harder.”

She ended the show with her classics “Into You,” “Dangerous Woman,” and “Break Free,” followed by the latest hits “No Tears Left to Cry” and “Thank U, Next.”

BACK TO HER ROOTS

Aside from her powerhouse vocals, Grande also showed in the documentary that she can always go back to her roots and voice out her stance on political issues.

The singer looked back on how she used to imitate artists like Mariah Carey, and how she eventually found her own voice.

“I learned to sing by mimicking her (Mariah Carey), and Beyoncé, and Whitney [Houston]. And that’s how I learned to do runs,” she said in the documentary.

“It just means a lot to hear from her because my sound was so influenced by her and like the ‘90s pop sound. The fact that she thought of me is, like, very soul shaking... It just means a lot as an artist and as a fan,” she added.

Grande was also seen full of emotion when then US President Donald Trump was impeached in the House. It was noted in the subtitles that he was acquitted, and Joe Biden won as the new president afterwards.

The artist is vocal about political issues surrounding her country, particularly the Black Lives Matter movement.

Grande also had a moment to talk about her mental heath, and how she was helped by her team to fight every day. The song "Breathin" is proof of her battles.

“I know that it was a lot, and I know that it’s been hard physically and mentally. But like, this show for sure, for sure, for sure saved my life this year,” she said.

Grande ended the documentary raising the LGBT rainbow flag, a moment that was very touching to most of the fans who are part of the community.

