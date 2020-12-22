‘Nagsisilbi ka dapat’: Ben&Ben pens #StopKillingsPH protest song

MANILA — Brothers Miguel Benjamin and Paolo Benjamin Guico, of the popular band Ben&Ben, protested through song on Tuesday the bloody killings of Filipinos at the hands of policemen, following the latest slay involving a mother and son in Paniqui, Tarlac.

Titled “Kapangyarihan,” the original song addresses those in supposed positions of public service, and speaks of injustice and impunity, as well as who truly holds power.

In Ben&Ben’s tweet, the band included the hashtags for the online movement related to the killing of Sonya Gregorio and her son Frank Anthony, by Police Senior Master Sgt. Jonel Nuezca: #StopTheKillingsPH, #JusticeForGregorioFamily, and #EndPoliceBrutalityNow.

kapangyarihan. this song is yours now



akala niyo ba, ang kapangyarihan

ay nasa inyo? sino ba kayo?



di naman kami nagkulang

sa aming pag-uunawa

di ka namin isusuka

kung hindi ka pa sukdulan



huwag niyong tapakan

ang katarungan



akala niyo ba, ang kapangyarihan

ay nasa inyo? pic.twitter.com/DZIRtf65g7 — Ben&Ben (@BenAndBenMusic) December 22, 2020

Miguel and Paolo also shared the full lyrics of the song in a series of tweets.

Members of Ben&Ben have not shied away from speaking up on national issues.

Paolo, in particular, made headlines in June when he urged Health Secretary Francisco Duque to resign in relation to the country’s coronavirus response; and then in November, when he called on his followers to hold “those in power accountable,” amid the devastation of typhoons.

