'Senior High' recap: Tim reveals third party to Roxy

Tim (Zaijian Jaranilla) revealed to Roxy (Xyriel Manabat) who the third party in their relationship was in the latest episode of "Senior High" which aired on December 20, 2023. ABS-CBN.

Tim (Zaijian Jaranilla) revealed to Roxy (Xyriel Manabat) who the third party in their relationship was in the latest episode of "Senior High" which aired on Wednesday.

In the 83rd episode titled "Frustrated," Tim opened up that Poch (Miggy Jimenez) was captured by Gov. William Acosta (Mon Confiado) then Obet (Kyle Echarri) and Sky (Andrea Brillantes) left them to talk privately.

Tim then admitted that he shared a kiss with Poch and he was the person he was talking about during their breakup.

Roxy was shocked and stressed that Tim should have been honest with her.

"Sana diniretso mo na lang ako, Tim. Sana, Tim, sinabi mo na lang na si Poch 'yung third party. Sana hindi mo na tinago. Huwag mo 'kong iyakan. Ako dapat 'yung umiiyak. Hindi ko alam kung ano'ng dapat kong maramdaman, Tim, 'di ko na tatanggihan 'yung obvious kasi wala rin naman akong pakialam kung ano'ng color ka sa rainbow pero alam mo kung ano 'yung masakit? Tinago mo pa eh," Roxy said.

"Pinagmukha mo akong tanga. Ginawa mo akong tanga. Tim naman eh, sana sinabi mo na lang. Tatanggapin naman kita eh. Mas matatanggap ko 'yun bago mo ko niligawan, bago naging tayo, kaibigan mo 'ko, Tim. Mas matatanggap kita pero tinago mo. Tinago mo, ginawa mo 'kong tanga, g*n*g* mo 'ko," she added.

Tim replied: "Roxy, mahal kita. Mahal na mahal kita" but Roxy questioned this, asking: "Eh ano 'yung ginawa mo?"

Tim admitted that he is still trying to navigate his sexuality.

"Hindi ko rin alam kung ano'ng nangyari sa 'kin, Roxy. Maniwala ka sa 'kin. Maniwala kang mahal kita pero gusto ko siya eh. Tsaka inamin ko na rin naman sa'yo 'yung pagkakamali ko," he said.

"Dahil nahihiya ako, nahihiya ako sa 'yo. Hindi ko na alam kung ano'ng nangyayari sa buhay ko, Roxy. Basta ang alam ko lang ayaw kong mawala ka sa buhay ko at siya. Sorry."

"Senior High" airs new episodes from Monday to Friday, 9:30 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC, and TFC.

RELATED VIDEO: