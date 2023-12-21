SB19, Regine Velasquez to lead Makati's New Year countdown

Handout photos.

MANILA — P-pop boy group SB19 and OPM veteran Regine Velasquez are among the acts joining the New Year countdown of the Makati City government.

The local government unit will be collaborating with Ayala Land and Make It Makati for the "Nostalgia Meets the Future: Ayala Avenue New Year’s Eve Countdown to 2024" which will start at 7 p.m.

Joining them are Sponge Cola, Al James, and a team of talented musical theater artists led by Gab Pangilinan and Myke Salomon. The event will be hosted by the dynamic duo Baus Rufo and Ai Dela Cruz, with direction by Paolo Valenciano.

DJ Brian Cua and DJ Mike Lavet will lead the crowd into an all-night dance party.

The main stage, located at the intersection of Makati Avenue and Ayala Avenue, will feature a 3D-stage setup, complete with 7-meter tall LED screens on either side, bringing an immersive experience for all attendees.

