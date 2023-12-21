Watch more News on iWantTFC

The Christmas spirit was strong in historic Filipinotown this weekend, as Filipino Americans for Creative Empowerment (FACE) held its annual holiday festival and toy drive.

"Coming to events like this is always inspiring to see the community because we know that groups like FACE and the HiFi Collective bring the community together so we can be together and share our love and many things necessary in the community," Los Angeles City Councilman Hugo Soto-Martinez said.

As Santa handed out toys, his helpers this year included Ylona Garcia, Jessica Domingo and rapper Saweetie.

This is the second time the multi-talented “Icy Girl” gave Santa a hand in spreading Christmas joy.

"It feels great. I love seeing the babies, the kids, them getting smiles on their face when they receive their toys and it just feels really good to give back to the community," Saweetie said.

For 12 year-old AJ, it was inspiring, as he brought a picture from his first visit four years ago.

"It completely blew my mind to see how me and him looked then and by now," Saweetie said.



"Awesome. Hopefully we’ll see her in the future," AJ shared.

Saweetie continues to be on the rise and in 2024, she has plenty to give her fans. She had just been announced as an upcoming guest star in the television series "BMF."

"For 2024, I’ll definitely be dropping my album. Also see me in a lot of TV shows, possibly some films. I’m really excited. I feel like 2024 is gonna be pack with a lot of good stuff. Tit feels great and the reason I like coming back to events like this is so that kids know that if I did it, they can do it too. Because they need to see themselves represented in the media because it means even more to like and come back that person and in person and hopefully through events like these kids will be inspired," Saweetie said.

Getting back to her Asian-American roots, she just released “Feels,” a collaboration with Japanese superstar Nissy.

