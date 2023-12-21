Ronnie Liang finds time for gift-giving this Christmas

Singer Ronnie Liang. Photo: Handout

MANILA -- OPM singer Ronnie Liang has found time for his annual gift-giving, donating groceries and cash to families in need.

“This is the season of giving. It doesn’t matter kung gaano kalaki ‘yung ibibigay or ibinigay mo. Malaki man o maliit — you show up and make others feel the spirit of Christmas. Nagugulat na lang ‘yung mga lolo’t lola sa kalye kasi nag-aabot kami ng groceries and maliit na halaga,” Liang said.

“Kinakantahan ko rin sila,” added Liang, who is promoting his Christmas song “Panalangin Kong Pasko.”

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The "Ngiti" hitmaker also brings joy to children born with cleft lip and cleft palate. Additional kids are slated for surgery as part of Project Ngiti.

Recently, he paid a visit to the parents of these children, serenading them with his heartfelt tunes.

"We receive numerous messages at the Project Ngiti Foundation. With the support of our partners, we can continue spreading smiles from this Christmas season until the next year. Their smiles are truly touching and inspiring, and this mission will persist until 2024," Liang said.

“Ang na-realize ko talaga ay hindi tayo forever na artista pero how you made them feel — ‘yan ang forever. I’m very grateful sa showbiz projects dahil nakakapag-share ako,” he added.

Liang also shared his realization in life.

"What I've come to realize is that our time as artists is not eternal, but the lasting impact of how you make others feel — that is the true forever. I am profoundly grateful for my involvement in showbiz projects because they allow me to share and connect with others," he said.

"I will soon be a commercial pilot. What I know for sure — matutuwa ang inner child ko. That has always been my dream. I used to always tell my dad, 'Gusto ko maging piloto.' Mahalaga talaga ang consistency at hardwork sa buhay. Dream. Work. Fly. At kung sakaling mapagod ka, magpahinga ka, ngunit huwag kang susuko," said Liang, who's grateful of the opportunity to help and serve others.

For next year, Liang is hoping to stage a concert.

“Big concert sana next year. Naging special guest ko na si Sarah G. Sana maulit ulit or reunion with batchmates ko sa 'Pinoy Dream Academy,'” he said.

From the archives: