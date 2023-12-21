MANILA -- OPM veteran Gary Valenciano's 40th anniversary in the entertainment industry will culminate with a two-night concert on April 26 and April 27, 2024 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

“Save the date everyone. This is going to be really special! The culminating event of 40-year amazing journey,” Valenciano captioned his save-the-date social media post on Thursday.

The OPM icon kicked off his 40th year in showbiz on "ASAP Natin ‘To" last April.

Just last month, Valenciano became the only artist who has performed 100 times as a solo artist at the famed Music Museum in Greenhills, San Juan.

It was a family affair as youngest daughter Kiana and eldest son Paolo, who directed the show, rocked the stage singing a medley of hits with their dad.

Gab Valenciano, who just flew in from the US, also took the stage to bust his energetic dance moves with Gary.

