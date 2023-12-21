Extended version of 'Pasko Ang Pinakamagandang Kwento' released

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- The extended version of "Pasko Ang Pinakamagandang Kwento" performed by ABS-CBN all stars was released.

The more than 13-minute in-studio with lyrics video of the track is now uploaded on the official YouTube channel of Star Music.

It was interpreted by Ogie Alcasid, Bamboo, Kathryn Bernardo, Kim Chiu, Yeng Constantino, Teddy Corpuz, Anne Curtis, Darren, Moira Dela Torre, Kyle Echarri, Lyka Estrella, Sarah Geronimo, Khimo Gumatay, Jhong Hilario, Imogen, Jona, Juan Karlos, Jugs Jugueta, Karylle, Klarisse, Jed Madela, Jolina Magdangal, Belle Mariano, Coco Martin, Vhong Navarro, Martin Nievera, Daniel Padilla, Zsa Zsa Padilla, Donny Pangilinan, Piolo Pascual, Angeline Quinto, Erik Santos, KZ Tandingan, Gary Valenciano, Regine Velasquez-Alcasid, Vice Ganda, It’s Showtime Hosts.

1621BC, allen&elle, Angela Ken, Annrain, BGYO, BINI, Benedix Ramos, Bryan Chong, Carlo Bautista, Chloe, CESCA, Cool Cat Ash, Dani Zam, Derick, Drei Sugar, FANA, Gello Marquez, Jace Roque, Jamie Rivera, Janah Zaplan, Jason Dy, Jeremy G, Jel Rey, JM Yosures, Kakai Bautista, Kanishia, KHIMO, KIKX, Kyle Perry of Nameless Kids, LA Santos, Lizzy Aguinaldo, Lucas Garcia, Maki, Maymay Entrata, Misha, Prince Keino, Recio, Reiven Umali, SAB, Shanaia Gomez, Struggail, Trisha Denise, Viñas De Luxe, and Vivoree also interpreted the song.

It was early this month when ABS-CBN released the 2023 Christmas ID "Pasko ang Pinakamagandang Kwento".

Behind the song are lyricists Robert Labayen and Lawrence Arvin Sibug, music composers Kiko Salazar and Jonathan Manalo, and arrangers Theo Martel and Tommy Katigbak.

