Enchong Dee's 'budgetarian' tips for Christmas

MANILA -- Less than a week before Christmas, actor Enchong Dee shared his "budgetarian" tips to enjoy the season without spending too much.

In "Magandang Buhay," Dee believes that you can still feel the spirit of Christmas even if you celebrate it later. He stressed that what's important is that you get to spend it with your loved ones.



"Ako personally at opinion ko na lang ito dahil maraming kailangang trabaho ngayong Pasko, ise-celebrate ko na lang 'yung Pasko after New Year. Puwede ka pa namang mag-celebrate after. Ang importante naman doon ay magkasama kayo. Hindi naman kailangan na sobrang magarbo parati," Dee said.

He also advised that it's really best to plan ahead of time.

"At saka 'yung planning ahead of time. Kung alam mo na magse-celebrate kayo, three months before, okay mag-iipon-ipon na ako ng kaunti. 'Yun lang, simple lang. Madali lang siyang gawin. 'Yun nga lang minsan nake-carried away tayo," Dee said.

The Kapamilya actor also shared one of the most affordable treats this Christmas.

"Tapos kinausap ko na rin 'yung sarili ko, sabi ko, next year be mindful about pagpapautang. Magbigay ka na lang, mag-abot ka na lang. Kaya mas maganda na ito sa iyo na lang.

"And last tip, dahil magpa-Pasko naghahanap tayo na ma-entertain ang mga kaibigan natin, pamilya natin. Ako naniniwala pa rin ako na cinema is the most afforadable way of entertainment," said Dee, who is part of the historical film "Gomburza."

"Gomburza" is one of the 10 entries to this year's Metro Manila Film Festival which will hit cinemas nationwide on December 25.

