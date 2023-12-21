Enchong Dee excited for return of 'PBB' in 2024

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Kapamilya actor Enchong Dee expressed his excitement over the return of ABS-CBN's reality show "Pinoy Big Brother" (PBB) next year.

Appearing on "Magandang Buhay," Dee said he is thrilled to work again with all the people behind the hit reality show.

"Basta partner, kung yayakapin pa rin nila 'yung partnership natin. Kasi talaga namang hindi dumadaan ang isang episode na wala kaming palya ni partner," he said, referring to fellow "PBB" host Melai Cantiveros.

"Pinoy Big Brother" is one of the shows lined up by ABS-CBN for 2024 as announced during the recent Christmas special.

But before "PBB" returns, Dee is currently busy with the upcoming Metro Manila Film Festival, where his movie "Gomburza" is one of the 10 entries.

