'Drag Den PH' season 2 to have elimination format

'Drag Den Philippines' season 2 poster. Photo from Prime Video Philippines.

MANILA — The second season of "Drag Den Philippines" will have an elimination format, Prime Video Philippines revealed this week.

In a statement, Prime Video Philippines said eliminations will happen after every episode and Manila Luzon will walk with the eliminated queen, giving them a supportive message.

The "Drag cartel" will also move to a new den with three parts for season 2 -- the alley, arcade, and mainstage. The "main drag showdown" can be on any stage, Prime Video added.

It added that the "Dragdagulan" winner gets immunity from elimination and competes in a three-way lipsync battle chosen by drawing lots.

The "Drag Cartel" will now includes 4-5 judges and Season 1 queens as Drag Agents on duty.

Ten queens will be competing tocome be the next Drag Supreme as a new season of "Drag Den Philippines" airs next year.

Manila Luzon is returning as the Drag Lord. She will be joined by Miss Grand International 2016 first runner-up Nicole Cordoves as the Drag Dealer, and viral content creator Sassa Gurl as the Drag Runner.

"Drag Den Philippines" Season 2 is produced by CS Studios, series creator and director Rod Singh, and Antoinette Jadaone of Project 8 Projects.

Naia was crowned the show's first winner after six rounds of challenges and runway presentations.

