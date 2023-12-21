MANILA -- Veteran actor Ronaldo Valdez worked with countless actresses in the Philippine entertainment industry including Boots Anson Roa-Rodrigo, with whom he had been sharing the screen since the '70s in movies like "Pag-ibig Ko’y 'Wag Mong Sukatin" in 1975.

‘Even then, si Ron talaga very sentimental, very emotional, impassioned at masaya, magulo. Alam mo si Ronaldo, 'pag hindi po kilala, akala mo seryoso eh. One thing about his face is it’s not readily a smiling face, until nabuksan na niya 'yung loob niya sa 'yo," she told ABS-CBN News on Thursday.

Eveb then, Roa-Rodrigo already saw Valdez's versatility in acting. ‘From the very beginning, napaka-versatile niya talaga sa comedy, sa action, sa drama, even 'yung mga gay roles na kanyang pinortray, naku hilarious talaga.’

Fast forward to 1993, the veteran actress did the Aga Muhlach movie "May Minamahal," portraying the future mother-in-law of Melendez, who played Valdez’s daughter in the film. Roa-Rodrigo recalled how Valdez made everyone laugh during a take.

"Dumating 'yung eksena na pag-uusapan namin 'yung kasal nina Aga at Aiko. Siyempre kasama 'yung pamilya ko, kasama 'yung pamilya niya," she recalled.

"Isang elemento dun ay 'yung venue ng wedding, and Folk Arts (Theater) 'yun. Pag rehearsal namin lumalabas 'yung word na ‘Folk Arts’; nung nag-take na kami, biglang etong si Ronaldo, ‘Eh sa Folks Art’ tayo. Pag sigaw ni Direk Joey Reyes ng 'Cut!’ tawanan kami lahat.’

Another unforgettable story that she recounted, ‘I was supposed to be crying, si Ronaldo nakatalikod sa kamera habang umiiyak ako, (he was making faces) eh siya pa naman nakakatawa talaga 'yung mukha niya pag nagke-kengkoy.’

Years went by and they would still do projects up until early this year when they did "Ikaw at Ako" under VIVA Films. Roa-Rodrigo noticed a big physical change on Valdez.

‘I noticed ang laki nang pinanghina ng katawan niya. Very sprightly 'yan eh, nagda-drive pa siya, nag-e-exercise di ba. Pero ito parang ang hina ng katawan niya, dapat akayin mo, nakabaston, kulang na lang mag-walker pero hindi naman pero very slow moving," she said.

"Itong shooting namin, rehearsal pa lang, humahagulgol na. There must’ve been something deep inside him that's very different.

"Bumagal 'yung salita niya, parang nag-iisip maigi kapag nagsalita -- all these very notable differences from two years ago."

Still the news about his death was a big shock for Roa-Rodrigo. The following day, she immediately went to the wake and caught up with Valdez's daughter Melissa Gibbs.

"Si Melissa siguro hindi nila alam na palabas na 'yung last picture niya, 'yung ‘Ikaw at Ako’, may dala akong trailer sa cellphone ko, pinakita ko kay Melissa yung trailer, napanood niya, iniwan ko sa kanila ang trailer," she saod/

Throughout his career, Valdez’s most notable role was being that burst of sunshine to everyone at work and outside work.

"Di ba may title ng libro ‘Laughter is the Best Medicine’? Si Ron kung meron may sakit dun sa set, naku-cure because of his laughter."