MANILA — Actress Beauty Gonzalez is overjoyed by the warm feedback she received for her role in the Metro Manila Film Fest (MMFF) horror entry “Kampon.”

“Nabasa ko reviews. I felt good after. Thank you, Lord. At the end of the day, I just wanted to give my best, and to read those reviews, it feels good. Kasi nakita nila yung hard work ko. It is a totally different acting,” Gonzales said in an interview with ABS-CBN News during the Christmas party of an aesthetic brand she endorses.



The actress also shared that she is thankful she was able to star in the “one-of-a-kind” project.

“It is not the normal Filipino movies na iyakan, sigawan. When you watch Kampon, pag labas niyo ng sine, ang daming tanong sa movie. Hindi katangahan na tanong, talagang pala-isipan na tanong," she said.



When asked if she thinks she has a shot at winning the title of best actress at the 49th MMFF, Gonzalez said that just being considered is a prize in itself.

“First runner-up, happy na ako. To be considered as one, happy ako. It is a very tight game. Lahat Tagalog. May Marian, Sharon, Vilma, Alessandra de Rossi. I am happy people notice it,” she said.



Gonzalez also teased that she will be starring in yet another horror film in 2024.

“Psychological horror film ulit. But totally different film. Black and white siya the whole time,” she revealed.

