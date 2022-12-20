WATCH: Rihanna's baby in her first TikTok video

Screenshot from Rihanna's TikTok account.

For the first time, R&B star Rihanna posted a glimpse of her firstborn in a Tiktok video uploaded Sunday.

"Hacked", Rihanna said in her first upload on TikTok with her son giggling and having fun in the car.

Last May, Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child. She gave birth to a boy on May 13 in Los Angeles, according to TMZ, which first reported the news.

Rihanna made her comeback on the Billboard Hot 100 with her "Black Panther" single. In November's charts, "Lift Me Up" was at the second spot.

RELATED VIDEO: