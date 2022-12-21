MANILA -- After working full-time throughout 2022, actress Sunshine Cruz has planned to spend the New Year with her three daughters Angelina, Samantha and Francheska in Bohol.

“I worked really hard this year, bonggang bongga,” Cruz told ABS-CBN News. “Excited at looking forward ako. Masaya ang aming New Year. Kahit paano, makaka-travel ako at makakasama ko ang mga anak ko.”

If plans do not miscarry, her daughters’ brother, Diego Loyzaga and even Cruz’s ex-husband, Cesar Montano, will join them in the out-of-town trip.

“I’m not sure yet if this will push through, but Diego will join us,” Cruz disclosed. “Si Cesar din, ‘yung partner niya at mga kapatid ng mga anak ko might be able to join.”

Cruz is looking forward to a well-deserved rest in the New Year, after completing three films this year -- Jay Altarejos’ “Pamilya sa Dilim,” and “Greatest Performance of My Life,” as well as the forthcoming “An Affair To Forget,” megged by Louie Ignacio.

“I am very blessed,” Cruz said. “I am very happy. Walang dapat i-reklamo. I am being blessed as well as my kids. My heart is okay. Kung ano man ang meron o wala, I just want to focus on what I’m doing.”

In “An Affair To Forget,” Cruz is paired anew with Allen Dizon, who plays her husband this time. They earlier worked together in “Pamilya sa Dilim,” where they played siblings.

“Napakagaling dito ni Allen sa ‘An Affair To Forget’,” said Cruz. “Award-winning actor natin. Nakakanerbiyos siyang katrabaho dahil napaka-galing niyang artista. Si Angelica [Cervantes] and Karl [Aquino], napaka-galing din nila.

“When I read the script [written by Quinn Carillo], I fell in love with it agad. Nakakatuwa and nakaka-excite.

In “An Affair To Forget,” to start streaming on Vivamax December 23, Cruz didn’t think twice about doing sexy scenes anew. She even engaged in kissing scenes with Dizon.

“‘Yun ang dapat nilang abangan, kung meron man ang pinakita namin ni Allen,” she said. “Kung meron man, sobra ang tiwala ko kay direk Louie sa movie na ito. Napakaganda ng movie.

“Any movie na may magandang character na ibibigay sa akin ay privilege for me. Whether it be sexy or not, kung kaya ko naman gawin, siyempre trabaho ‘yan. Artista kami. May kwento ito, may story and with a script na napaka ganda.

“I don’t think magkaka problema ako dito and I’m sure ‘yung mga anak ko, they will even find this cool. Sa poster pa lang, when they saw it, gandang ganda at tuwang tuwa na sila. The more I think na magugustuhan nila ang movie.”

However, the 45-year-old actress Cruz admitted she needed to set restrictions to going sexy anew. “With me, may restrictions na rin especially nagdadalaga na ang mga anak ko,” she said.

