MANILA – Ovation Productions is eyeing a new date for Swedish DJ Alesso’s show in the Philippines after he missed last Saturday's event in Paranaque.

According to a statement released by the concert promoter on Wednesday, Alesso was a no-show at the SMDC Festival Grounds last December 17 “due to unforeseen circumstances.”

Many disappointed fans were enraged on social media when on the same day of his supposed Manila show, Alesso released a clip of himself in Bali, Indonesia.

“You have the audacity to post that you had a great time in Bali at the moment that you should have been in Manila. Tell me, how does it feel to disappoint people with your unprofessionalism?” a netizen commented on his Instagram post.

According to Ovation Productions, a new date is being discussed for Alesso’s show in the country.

The company also stressed in the same release that the Saturday pushed through with ACRAZE and other support acts -- for free.

“Saturday's scheduled show pushed through featuring ACRAZE and the other support acts without Alesso. Entry to the show was made free by Ovation Productions,” it continued.

Meanwhile, it assured that fans who purchased tickets for Alesso’s show can still use it when the DJ officially holds the show in Manila.

Those who prefer to refund may also do so, according to Ovation Productions.

Alesso is behind the hits “If I Lose Myself,” “Let Me Go,” and “Heroes.”