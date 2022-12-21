MANILA – Concert promoter Ovation Productions broke its silence about the “inconvenience” that happened during the Ben&Ben concert last Sunday.

A day after the band apologized to their legion of followers for the “stressful experience” during their homecoming concert, Ovation Productions admitted that it had logistical challenges given the volume of people who attended the show in Paranaque.

“It was indeed a milestone for Ovation Productions and Ben&Ben. And because the turnout was massive, it had its share of logistical challenges that inconvenienced many of the fans. For this, we would like to apologize to everyone affected,” it said in a statement released Wednesday.

Many netizens who attended the jam-packed concert at SMDC Festival Grounds rued the alleged poor security, lack of crowd control, and generally, “bad organization” of the event.

Some fans alleged that several security officials did not validate tickets at the entrance and did not thoroughly check the belongings of the attendees.

Over 65,000 fans reportedly attended the “Ben&Ben Homecoming 2022” show.

In its statement, Ovation Productions first said that they “never encountered complaints of this nature” since they handled many outdoor events before including the shows of One Direction and Ed Sheeran.

According to the concert producer, they usually install multiple entry points in a venue to facilitate fast and easy access among concert-goers.

“The night before the concert, however, there was a joint decision made by.event planners and venue management to keep gates on the right side closed to spare the people from walking over deep mud in that area,” they explained.

“Since SMDC Festival Grounds was a new venue, there was ongoing construction work on the cement floor at the right side. The gates on the left side were deemed to be sufficient.”

Ovation Productions also revealed in the statement that they were prohibited to put up instructional signages along the perimeter fence and in the streets leading up to the venue.

Clarifying the issue on security, the production company explained that the security procedures had to be relaxed at some point to unclog the choke points in the entrance.

“Security procedures at the gates admittedly contributed in the slowing down of the flow but it was a necessary procedure. At some point, said security procedures were relaxed in order to unclog the choke points then later re-imposed when the situation improved. This was to prevent a potentially hazardous influx at the gates from occurring,” the statement continued.

Ovation Productions made it clear that they had :adequate security marshals and that proper coordination was made with the police and fire department.

Even medical teams and ambulances were on standby during the concert.

“Nonetheless, we still recognize that at the end of the day, it is the Ben&Ben fans who have been inconvenienced by all this and we apologize. We will do better next time,” it added.

Meanwhile, Ben&Ben on Tuesday assured their fans that they will be more vigilant in the planning and preparation of their future shows to ensure the chaos will not happen anew.

The December 18 concert was billed as the band’s “largest show yet” and the members’ way of expressing gratitude to “Liwanag” or their loyal fans for supporting their music through the years.

