MMFF thanks fans for welcoming back Parade of Stars

People wait along Quezon Avenue for the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) 2022 Parade of Stars on December 21, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – The Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) is back in its old form as it once again held the traditional Parade of Stars to kickoff this year’s competition.

On Wednesday, stars of 8 films participating in MMFF 2022 traversed the 7.4 km route in Quezon City to see their fans while on top of their decorated floats.

MMDA Acting Chairman and concurrent MMFF Over-all Chairman Atty. Romando Artes, with Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte, and MMDA General Manager Procopio Lipana, led the opening ceremony and hit the gong, signaling the start of the parade.

"Maraming, maraming salamat po sa pagpunta ninyo dito sa parada ng mga artista. Sana po kung ano ang init ng pagpunta ninyo dito ay ganoon din po ang gawin natin at panoorin po natin ang lahat ng kalahok sa Metro Manila Film Festival 2022," Artes told the crowd at Mabuhay Rotonda.

"This year is the resurgence of the Filipino film industry as we are easing out restrictions in cinemas."

The parade traveled through Quezon Avenue until reaching the Quezon Memorial Circle, where the main event took place.

The 48th MMFF, with the theme "Balik Saya," will begin on December 25 and run through January 7, 2023, with all of the chosen eight films being screened in theaters nationwide.

The official eight entries to the MMFF 2022 are: "Deleter,” "Family Matters," "Mamasapano: Now It Can Be Told," "My Father, Myself," "Nanahimik ang Gabi," "Partners in Crime," "Labyu with an Accent," and "My Teacher.”

On December 27, winners of the festival awards will be awarded during the Gabi ng Parangal to be held at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City.

