Mariah Carey maintains Billboard top spot ahead of Christmas day

Photo from Mariah Carey's Instagram account.

American pop diva Mariah Carey maintained her spot at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 ahead of Christmas day.

"All I Want For Christmas Is You" was still No. 1 and followed by the holiday song "Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree" while "Kill Bill" by SZA entered the charts at No. 3.

Holiday tracks "Jingle Bell Rock", "A Holly Jolly Christmas", and "Last Christmas" followed suit with "Anti-Hero" by Taylor Swift at the seventh spot.

"It's The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year" got the eighth spot while former chart-topper "Unholy" by Sam Smith and Kim Petras was at No. 9 and another entry by SZA for "Nobody Gets Me" completed the Top 10.

Carey earlier thanked her fans for reaching yet another milestone this year with her Christmas hit.

"Such an amazing surprise and an early Christmas gift!!! Thank you so much!!! Can’t wait to see you tomorrow (today) at MSG and celebrate together!!!!" she said.

Carey has the record for the most No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 with 19.

She has 5 Grammy awards under her belt for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance and Best R&B Song for "We Belong Together" and Best Contemporary R&B Album for "The Emancipation Of Mimi" along with Female Best Pop Vocal Performance for "Vision Of Love" and Best New Artist.

