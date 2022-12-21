Home  >  Entertainment

LOOK: Sandara Park tours Bohol

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 21 2022 02:04 PM

Korean pop star Sandara Park took to social media to share her latest adventure in the Philippines.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Park, best known as a member of the popular K-pop group 2NE1, uploaded snaps taken while touring Bohol. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sandara Park (@daraxxi)

"Dara Tour is back," she wrote. 

Park is no stranger to touring around the country. Just last July, Dara was in Manila and bonded with Thai K-pop idol Bambam of GOT7.

Park, who is dubbed by her Filipino fans as the "pambansang krungkrung," rose to fame in 2004, when she finished runner-up in the ABS-CBN talent search "Star Circle Quest." 

After a string of film and TV projects, Park, however, decided to leave for Korea to pursue a showbiz career there. In 2009, she took on the name Dara as a member of 2NE1.

