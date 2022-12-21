LOOK: Sandara Park tours Bohol

Korean pop star Sandara Park took to social media to share her latest adventure in the Philippines.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Park, best known as a member of the popular K-pop group 2NE1, uploaded snaps taken while touring Bohol.

"Dara Tour is back," she wrote.

Park is no stranger to touring around the country. Just last July, Dara was in Manila and bonded with Thai K-pop idol Bambam of GOT7.

Park, who is dubbed by her Filipino fans as the "pambansang krungkrung," rose to fame in 2004, when she finished runner-up in the ABS-CBN talent search "Star Circle Quest."

After a string of film and TV projects, Park, however, decided to leave for Korea to pursue a showbiz career there. In 2009, she took on the name Dara as a member of 2NE1.

