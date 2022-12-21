LOOK: Janine Berdin on Times Square billboard in NYC

Janine Berdin is closing the year on a high note, as she marked a career milestone Wednesday with an appearance on a massive billboard at the iconic Times Square in New York City.

It's been a great year for @janineOTOT and she closes it as the @Spotify_PH EQUAL Cover with a billboard feature in Times Square, New York! 🎉✨



The “Mahika” hitmaker was projected on the digital display as part of Spotify’s Equal program, which highlights women musicians across the globe.

A photo of Berdin’s turn on the billboard was released by her record label Star Music.

Berdin was ecstatic and in tears at the sight of the billboard, as seen in an Instagram Stories clip she uploaded.

Aside from the Times Square feature, Berdin also celebrated being the cover star of Spotify’s “Best of Equal” playlist in the Philippines to close 2022.

This year alone, Berdin drew nearly 62 million streams on the music platform, an exponential increase from 1.4 million streams in 2021.

“This year versus last year… My dream, it’s actually happening. Writing music and singing and people listening. Thank you to all my dearest friends in music. I will make you all proud. I love OPM,” she wrote early this month.

Berdin, 20, made her showbiz breakthrough in 2018 when she won the singing competition “Tawag ng Tanghalan.”

