LOOK: Ina Raymundo's son returns to PH before Christmas

Photos from Ina Raymundo's Instagram account

MANILA – Jakob Poturnak made his mother Ina Raymundo emotional as he returned to the Philippines before Christmas.

Raymundo took to Instagram to share a short clip of her reunion with Poturnak, who has been in the United States for his studies.

In the video, Poturnak could be heard telling his mother as the “coolest mom ever.”

“My son thinks that I’m the coolest mom. Welcome back, Jakob! December, you’re the best,” Raymundo said in the caption.

Last October, Raymundo did not think twice about flying all the way to the United States when she felt that she misses her older children.

On Instagram, the actress shared that she recently surprised her son, who has been in Cincinnati, Ohio.

“The past few weeks have been tough ‘coz I’ve been missing my older kids so I flew all the way from Manila ➡️ Cincinnati to give my son a little surprise visit,” she wrote.

It was in August when Raymundo sent off Jakob to the United States.

Jakob, who is studying at Xavier University, is part of the Cincinnati-based baseball team Musketeers in NCAA Division 1, which features major collegiate athletic powers in the US.

