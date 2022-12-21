IN PHOTOS: 2022 MMFF Parade of Stars kicks off in QC

MANILA -- The slight rain shower did not stop this year's Metro Manila Film Festival Parade of Stars held Wednesday in Quezon City.

The parade started past noon with the stars of the entries aboard their respective creatively adorned floats.

Some main roads in Quezon City were closed for the event causing traffic congestion.

The parade started from Welcome Rotonda-Quezon Avenue and will end at the Quezon Memorial Circle.

Below are some pictures of the floats of the eight MMFF entries.