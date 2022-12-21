Photo from Netflix Thailand

MANILA — Hit Thai queer series "I Told Sunset About You" and its sequel "I Promised You The Moon" will be available on Netflix in the Philippines later this month.

According to the platforms' promos, the series will be available on Dec. 29, the same day of its release in Thailand. Netflix Thailand first revealed that the shows will be available on the platform.

Fans were quick to notice the development and were excited to see the show again.

"Finally, iiyak na naman ako," one fan said in a tweet. "Perfect! Balak ko pa naman i-rewatch to over the break," another one quipped.

The shows were released in 2020 and 2021, respectively via Line TV in Thailand and via Vimeo on rented rates outside of the said country.

"I Told Sunset About You" changes the game in the said genre with its coming-of-age storyline set in Phuket. Under the local studio Nadao Bangkok, the series follows two schoolboys from Phuket, Teh (Billkin Putthipong) and Oh-aew (PP Krit), and their struggle to be admitted in a university.

Teh and Oh-aew used to be close to each other until their dreams of becoming an actor made them fall apart. They tried to rekindle their friendship as they both go to a Chinese tutorial class in preparation for their admission exam.

As the series progresses, the two develop a romantic relationship, and under different circumstances have to contemplate their feelings for each other.

In "I Promised You The Moon", Teh and Oh-aew faced challenges as they enter their college life in different universities. Teh will be given the hard decision to choose between his partner and another lover Jai (Oab Oabnithi).

RELATED VIDEO: