Bettinna Carlos gives birth to a baby girl

MANILA — Bettinna Carlos has given birth to her second child, she revealed on Instagram.

Carlos posted a photo of baby Amina Elizabeth on Wednesday, introducing her and Mikki Eduardo’s new bundle of joy.

Based on the caption, Carlos gave birth to Amina on December 12.

“I am Amina Elizabeth, my parents’ @bettinnacarlos.eduardo and @mikki.e.eduardo most awaited check-out this year, delivered last 12.12,” the caption stated.

The announcement was delayed for almost a week since the baby had to stay a little longer in the hospital.

“Thank you to those who prayed for me and our family. True to my name, God has (faithfully) kept me safe and protected. After 10 days, we are now home. Thank you Lord,” she said.

It was last June when Carlos announced that she is expecting a baby again with her husband Eduardo.

Carlos felt the new blessing came at a time after she's moved on from her miscarriage and when she's finally emotionally ready to take on the responsibility.

She and Eduardo tied the knot in December 2020 in a Christian wedding ceremony held at a garden venue with a view of Taal Lake. She has a daughter, Amanda, from her previous relationship.

