Bella Racelis asked: 'Kayo ba ni Josh?'

MANILA – Bella Racelis has kept mum about the status of her relationship with actor Joshua Garcia.

Speaking with Luis Manzano for his vlog, the actor-host asked Racellis if it’s true that she and “Josh” are already a couple.

Before Racelis could answer, Manzano added in jest that he’s referring to Josh of the P-pop group SB19.

Manzano then followed it up by asking how is Racelis’ heart currently doing.

To which, he answered: “My heart right now is happy. Because I am being surrounded by people who radiate good vibes and people who really add value to my life.”

While saying that academics remains her top priority, Racelis maintained that she can “always make time for the people you love.”

Speculations about the romance between the "Darna" leading man and the beauty vlogger started in August, when hawk-eyed fans noticed their exchange of fish emoji comments on the latter's Instagram post.

These talks resurfaced in September after Garcia shared photos he took of Racelis on his separate photography Instagram page, JG IMAHE, where he chronicles his work, personal life, and travels through a film camera.

Garcia also recently left a playful comment in one of Racelis’ latest posts.

In October, Garcia and Racelis fanned rumors when they were seen holding hands in what looks like a mall.

Neither of the two confirmed nor denied the rumors.

However, in a vlog released by Ogie Diaz in one of his YouTube channels in November, Garcia said he is single.

Diaz went on to clarify if the speculations about his romance with Racelis were true.

“Huwag na natin pag-usapan 'yan. Basta ako, single ako. Nag-iisa ako di ba? Wala nga akong kasama sa Japan e,” he said.