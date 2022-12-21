Beks Battalion gears up for US shows in January

MANILA -- The members of the comedy group Beks Battalion are gearing up for shows in the United States next year.

Beks Battalion, composed of Chad Kinis, Lassy Marquez and MC Calaquian, will perform at El Cajon, California on January 20 and in Los Angeles on January 21.

This was confirmed by Marquez in a social media post on Tuesday.

"What’s up Madlang pipol at Mga ka-BB’s natin sa Amerika. Tara na! At manood ng kaunaunahang concert ng Beks Battalion abroad. Sabay sabay tayo magtawanan at magkulitan. Buy your tickets now! See you soon mga ka-BB’s," Marquez wrote on his Instagram post.

The group of stand-up comedians is known for its vlogs on YouTube. In 2020, the three started living together in one house, making it easier for them to do their online shows.

As of writing, Beks Battalion has 2.46 million subscribers on YouTube.

Marquez and Calaquian are also part of the movie "Partners in Crime," starring Vice Ganda and Ivana Alawi.

The film, which opens in cinemas on Christmas Day, is one of two Metro Manila Film Festival entries of Star Cinema along with Coco Martin and Jodi Sta. Maria's movie “Labyu With An Accent.”

