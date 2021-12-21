Sheena Belarmino excited for first acting project

MANILA -- Kapamilya singer-dancer Sheena Belarmino is excited to for her first acting project.

Belarmino is part of the upcoming musical series "Lyrics and Beat," with Andrea Brillantes, Seth Fedelin, Darren Espantod and AC Bonifacio.

Appearing on "Magandang Buhay" on Tuesday, Belarmino said that aside from scoring her debut acting project is one of the blessings she received this year.

"First po healthy ang family and friends 'yun ang pinakaimportante kasi love natin sila. ...And, I am going to be part of a new series," Belarmino said.

"First time ko po mag-acting. So excited na po ako, Belarmino added.

Nyoy Volante, Agot Isidro, Joanna Ampil, Jeremy Glinoga, and Angela Ken are also included in the cast of “Lyric and Beat” which will premiere on streaming platform iQiyi in 2022.