MANILA -- Gideon or simply Gido, the son of the Meryll Soriano and Joem Bascon, turned 1 last December 17.

In a social media post on Monday, Soriano shared snaps taken by Nice Print Photography from the birthday celebration of their baby boy, which was held right after his baptism.

The kiddie party was attended by their loved ones, friends and family, including the actress' aunt, Maricel Soriano.

"Gideon’s first birthday! Thank you to our friends, godparents and families who were there to celebrate our little boy’s baptism and first birthday! We truly couldn’t have done it without the amazing teams that made this beautiful happen," Soriano wrote on her Instagram page.

She also thanked all those who helped them in mounting the celebration.



"Again, our sincerest thanks to everyone who made this day easier and amazing," she said.

Below are the photos from Gido's first birthday party:

Soriano first revealed having welcomed her son on New Year’s Day, with a snap of her with Bacson and the baby.

The family photo confirmed then long-standing rumors that Soriano and Bascon have rekindled their romance, a full decade after they ended their first, year-long relationship in 2010.

Soriano also has a teen son with actor Bernard Palanca.