

MANILA -- Actor John Arcilla showed off the gifts he received from his Star Magic and ABS-CBN family.

On Instagram on Monday, Arcilla uploaded a video showing him unwrapping his Christmas presents from the executives of the network.

Among the presents were portraits of Arcilla with his Coppa Volpi. Arcilla is the first Asian to win best actor at the prestigious Venice International Film Festival for his performance in the movie "On The Job: The Missing 8."

"Thank you @starmagicphils and @abscbn for such wonderful Christmas gifts! Hugs and God bless everyone!" Arcilla wrote in the caption.

"Thank you so much for the Christmas presents ABS-CBN and Star Magic. Direk Lauren (Dyogi), thank you. Tita Cory (Vidanes), thank you so much po. And thank you to our big boss Mr. Mark Lopez and Carlo Katigbak, thank you very much po sa inyo. God bless," Arcilla said.

In a recent interview with Star Magic's Inside News, Arcilla shared his excitement to be part of two official entries to this year's Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF).

Arcilla is part of the comedy-thriller "Big Night" and "A Hard Day," the Filipino adaptation of the 2014 hit Korean film.

