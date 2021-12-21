John Arcilla (middle) performs alongside Morissette and Jed Madela, among others, a Broadway medley during the 2021 ABS-CBN Christmas special. ABS-CBN

MANILA — Not a few fans of acclaimed actor John Arcilla were surprised over the weekend, as the “Ang Probinsyano” villain joined several Kapamilya singers in performing a Broadway medley in ABS-CBN’s 2021 Christmas special.

Arcilla took the stage with a soaring rendition of “Music of the Night” from “The Phantom of the Opera” with Nyoy Volante; and then “Corner of the Sky” from “Pippin” as an ensemble alongside established singers.

Arcilla was in stellar company. Aside from Volante, he shared the stage with Jed Madela, Morissette, Klarisse de Guzman, Joanna Ampil, Jett Pangan, Isay Alvarez, Robert Seña, Rachel Alejandro, Jamie Rivera, Lara Maigue, and Jason Dy.

That one of Arcilla’s numbers in the Christmas concert was a medley of memorable musical ballads was a surprise to viewers. Doubly surprising, at least going by comments from his newer fans, was that Arcilla could hold a candle to the likes of Madela, de Guzman, and Morissette.

Watch more on iWantTFC

“John Arcilla is amazing. It’s my first to watch him singing. Great voice and performance!” commented Justine Sichon on YouTube.

“Galing pala ni Heneral Luna kumanta!” wrote user Peter Pan, referring to Arcilla’s iconic portrayal of the Philippine hero.

“So beautiful performance, especially John Arcilla,” said Irma Jebulan. “Hindi lang siya good actor, good singer din. Iba talaga mga Kapamilya.”

Several other viewers commented similarly, expressing pleasant surprise that the Venice film festival best actor is a talented singer, too.

Arcilla, 55, traces his career beginnings to theater. For nearly a decade, before venturing into film and television, he essayed several roles in plays, including musicals, by Tanghalang Pilipino at the Cultural Center of the Philippines.