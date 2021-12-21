MANILA – “Angkas girl no more.”

This was how Kim Chiu described herself in her new vlog where she took her followers for a ride after learning how to drive a motorcycle.

“Sa mga previous vlogs ko, sabi ko gusto kong matutong mag-motor kasi gusto ko samahan [sila Xian], ayaw ko lang maging angkas,” Chiu said.

“Dahil gusto ko sumama kila Xi kapag nagkakape sila, I’m gonna do something very exciting and adventurous. This is my first time mag-drive talaga ng motor,” she added.

Now riding her own motorbike, Chiu had so much fun going around the subdivision where she lives.

“Sobrang enjoy ko, ginabi na ako. Time flies when you’re having fun. Sobrang nag-enjoy ako sa experience,” she said.

Thrilled with her new skill, Chiu vowed to make another vlog soon where she will try to drive along the busy streets of the metro.

“Sa next adventure ko, layuan naman natin, huwag lang dito sa subdivision. Ibang adventure naman kapag lumabas na tayo sa totoong daan. Sobrang na-enjoy ko, naikot ko 'yung buong subdivision namin. For people na on the go like me, perfect talaga ang pagmo-motor. Kakaibang experience siya. Super fun.”