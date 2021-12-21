The official trailer for the upcoming "Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts" special has finally been released.

The less than two-minute clip shows the reunion of its stars Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson along with the other cast members and filmmakers 10 years after “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2” was released in cinemas.

They return to Hogwarts, their set in London where the first film was made, to reminisce about their experience working on blockbuster movie franchise.

“It feels like no time has passed and loads of time has passed,” Watson mused.

“I think it’s the perfect time to sit down with everyone and reminisce,” added Grint.

As for Radcliffe, he said: “The thing that scared me the most was the implication that the most meaningful thing in our life is done and there’s something so joyous about seeing everyone and be like, ‘It wasn’t though.’”

The reunion special is part of the Harry Potter franchise’s 20th anniversary celebration.

It will be broadcast on January 1 on streaming platform HBO Max. Filipinos, on the other hand, can catch the anniversary special on HBO Go.