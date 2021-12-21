Dimples Romana hopes to work with Sharon Cuneta

MANILA -- Actress Dimples Romana took to social media to share her memorable experience fangirling over screen veteran Sharon Cuneta.

On Instagram, Romana uploaded snaps of her with Cuneta taken on the set of the ABS-CBN Christmas special, which was aired last Saturday.

"Someone come pinch me I’m dreaming. Love you FOREVER Ma’am @reallysharoncuneta. You give the tightest, most genuine hugs!! Praying to be able to share the screen with you one day, some day," Romana wrote.

In the comment section of Romana's post, Cuneta also left her message for the "Viral Scandal" actress.

"I pray that too, dearest Dimples! You are one of the ‘realest,’ sweetest actresses I know and hope to get to know better! Hope to see you again soon!" Cuneta wrote.

Also included in the Instagram post of Romana is a photo of her, Cuneta and actress Julia Montes.

Montes, one of the best friends of Romana, is currently working with Cuneta in ABS-CBN's hit series "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano."