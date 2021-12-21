Photo from Philmar Alipayo's Instagram account

Andi Eigenmann cried foul over criticisms hurled against her partner Philmar Alipayo, who has been accused of stealing donations meant for typhoon victims in Siargao.

Eigenmann took to Instagram to air her frustrations against several people who saw Alipayo carrying boxes containing food and essential items in the Island – insinuating that the surfing champion stole the relief packages for victims of typhoon Odette.

According to the actress, Alipayo returned to his hometown after volunteering to help his kababayans, who were extremely affected by the weather disturbance last week.

“@chepox just got back to Siargao and left me and the kids behind with a heavy heart in order to go and see our family and see what more we could do to help,” Eigenmann said on her Instagram stories.

She explained that they asked the airline if Alipayo could bring goods for his family and loved ones in Siargao, which Sunlight Air agreed to.

“When he got a seat on the @sunlight_air as a volunteer, we also asked beforehand if he was allowed to bring some boxes with him so he could readily bring food and other essentials to his family and our loved ones there. They said yes,” Eigenmann continued.

Eigenmann emphasized that Alipayo used his own money to help the community and expressed disappointment over persistent rumors that her partner has no money to spend.

“It is very sad to know that he is being accused of stealing donations when he even specifically ignored his chance to use his platform to ask for them, since he's more than willing to use his own money just to help our community out,” she said.

“Just so hurtful that it always seems to be so hard to believe that my fiance has his own money to spend too because he works to earn it. Now with some, he is still the same simple man who doesn't really need much. Just for his kids to have a good life. Which is why it isn't hard for him to share his blessings to HIS HOME.”

She also shared one of her conversations with Alipayo, assuring her that he would be fine.

“Before he left I kept telling him to take care. And he kept assuring me he will be okat by saying, 'Mahal, I am used to having nothing. We are used to having no bed to sleep on, no aircon, no purified water, no proper food to eat. I WILL BE OK,’” Eigenmann said.

Odette made landfall in Siargao last Thursday.