ABS-CBN wins big at RAWR Awards, Adobo Video Fest

MANILA -- ABS-CBN brought home the most number of awards in LionhearTV’s RAWR Awards 2021 with 11 trophies for its shows and stars.



“Pinoy Big Brother” was voted Trending Show of the Year, while the iWantTFC original series “He’s Into Her” won Digital Series of the Year.



Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano, collectively called “DonBelle” by their legion of supporters, also received Breakthrough Artist of the Year and Love Team of the Year.



Vice Ganda’s winning streak continues at the RAWR Awards as the winner of Favorite TV Host of the Year.



Meanwhile, “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano’s” John Arcilla took home the Royal Lion, one of the major awards of the night, for his body of work and for bringing honor to the country as Best Actor in the prestigious Venice International Film Festival.



Other Kapamilyas recognized by the RAWR nation were Karen Davila as the Female News Personality of the Year; JM de Guzman as the Favorite Kontrabida; and former “PBB Connect” housemates Ralph Malibunas and Ella Cayabyab or “RalphElla” as Favorite Newbie.



Kapamilya personalities Esnyr Ranollo, who is part of the “Love is Color Blind” cast, and “PBB Kumunity Season 10” host Toni Gonzaga, were also chosen as Vlogger of the Year (Short Form) and Vlogger of the Year (Long Form), respectively.



LionhearTV is now on its seventh year of recognizing the best and brightest in the Philippine entertainment industry through the RAWR Awards.

This year’s awarding was streamed on December 16 via the LionhearTV's Facebook and YouTube accounts.

Meanwhile, ABS-CBN received seven awards for its original and creative content in the first-ever adobo Video Fest 2021 organized by adobo Magazine and presented by Facebook Watch recently.



Its “Andito Tayo Para Sa Isa’t Isa: Ang Christmas ID ng Pilipino” lyric video won Best Music Video in both the Creative Awards category and Community Engagement category.



Star Magic’s “The Hows of Fatherhood” video featuring Markus Paterson also won Best Entertainment-Lifestyle Video, while “Kapamilya Throwback: Kilig Scene of Adrian and Mich on Araw Gabi” was awarded Best Entertainment Drama.

ABS-CBN drama anthology “MMK” also produced a Creative Award winner after its “MMK Kumustahan (Love Again 2)” was hailed as Best Talk Show.



Completing the winners from ABS-CBN are the entries “Magandang Buhay: Ara’s fave bonding moment with Baching” that won Best Talk Show in the Community Engagement category, and “Toyang To Forget” of “It’s Showtime,” which was given the Best Reality TV award in the same category.



Star Magic artist Enchong Dee also scored some wins in the video fest as an independent creator. His “Honest Questions with Joshua Garcia” vlog won Best Entertainment Interview/Talk Video, while the “Blue vs. Green! School rivalry with Robi Domingo” episode won Best Educational Video.