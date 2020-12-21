Zanjoe Marudo denies romance with Angelica Panganiban

MANILA -- Actor Zanjoe Marudo opened up about rumors romantically linking him to his "Walang Hanggang Paalam" co-star, actress Angelica Panganiban.

In his vlog, Marudo was talking to his friend Hyubs Azarcon about the issue.

"Bakit ba ganun, 'tol? Nagulat din ako sa isyu na 'yan sa YouTube. Puwede ba 'yon? Puwede bang gawin 'yon? 'Di ka ba madedemanda sa ganun? Nag-iimbento ka ng kung ano-anong palabas," Marudo asked Azarcon.

"Para sa mga umaasa at mga naniniwala, lilinawin ko na po -- wala pong katotohanan 'yon. Mabuti po talaga kaming magkaibigan nung tao," Marudo stressed.

Marudo also echoed Azarcon's observation that some people just misinterpreted their friendship.

Marudo then just laughed when Azarcon, said: "May balita pa nga na-tisbun mo."



In his vlog, Marudo also shared that he worked with Panganiban for months on the hit series "Walang Hanggang Paalam."

"Nag-lock in kami, nag-taping kami sa Subic ng 'Walang Hanggang Paalam' dahil 'yun nga pandemic, kailangang mag-lock in. Parang limang buwan kaming lock-in pero may break naman," Marudo shared.

"Sa awa naman ng Diyos, tapos na kami at mapapanood niyo kami hanggang Marso pa sa ABS-CBN," Marudo shared.

Just last month, Marudo and Panganiban appeared to be gamely riding on the romance rumors.

In a post on her Instagram Story, Panganiban shared a photo of Marudo with the following caption written across it: “Sinalubong ako ng rumored boyfriend ko.”

Marudo, meanwhile, posted a shot of himself and Panganiban while they are onboard their respective cars.

“Pa like naman, para may heart sa gitna,” he said in the caption, before using the hashtag #rumoredboyfriend.

According to a PEP report, the romance rumor began after talent manager Lolit Solis said on her page that Panganiban and Marudo had developed feelings for each other since they have been spending a lot of time together during their locked-in taping.

Panganiban with her relationships and breakups unfolding publicly. Her known boyfriends include Derek Ramsay, John Lloyd Cruz, and Carlo Aquino.

While Panganiban remains mum if she already has a relationship, her friends have hinted at her being romantically involved during her birthday episode on “Ask Angelica” last month.

Meanwhile, Marudo was last linked to model Josie Prendergast.

