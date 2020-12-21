'We've only just begun': Morissette shares birthday message for boyfriend

MANILA -- Singer Morissette Amon took to social media to share her message for the 30th birthday of her boyfriend, singer Dave Lamar.

"These are photos I stole of him from this year alone. We had so many plans for 2020, but then this pandemic hit. But you know what? God still provided. In fact, He gave us more than what we asked for, and instead gave us GOALS to work on and redirect our perspectives. What a year this has been for us though. I still have more to say, but I'll leave it at this for now. Couldn't be more blessed to have you in my life, God knew exactly what I wanted and needed and gave me you... and we've only just begun. Happy birthday to my love and light," Amon wrote on Instagram.

Amon also shared throwback photos of their trips abroad as she shared her hopes of traveling again with Lamar.

"Some more cheeze and never-before-seen photos from our past travels. Can't wait 'til we can go explore the world again! Hope this brings a smile on your face today as you come into your big three-zero, with a lot more strength and especially wisdom. I am proud of the man you've become. Cheers, my love," she shared.

In her most recent post, Amon shared photos and a clip from Lamar's birthday dinner.

Just last month, Amon teamed up with Lamar for her new single "Love You Still."

Amon and Lamar where both part of Sarah Geronimo’s team during the first season of “The Voice of the Philippines.”



