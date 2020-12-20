Sarah, Matteo share plans for first Christmas together

MANILA - Celebrity couple Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli shared their plans for their first Christmas together as husband and wife.

In a video for a supermarket chain, Guididelli and Geronimo decorated their Christmas tree as they shared their plans for the holidays.

The couple, who got married in February, said this year's Christmas is extra special since they will be spending it together for the first time.

"This year is very, very special to Sarah and I because this is the first time we're ever spending Christmas together, obviously as husband and wife, and as two people together forever," Guidicelli shared.

They also talked about what they are both looking forward to this Christmas, with Geronimo sharing that it is her favorite time of the year.

For Guidicelli, he's looking forward to celebrating Christmas with a bigger family, which includes Geronimo and their pets.

They also talked about the traditions they miss during the holidays, including spending time with family and friends.

Guidicelli and Geronimo had been together for six years before they exchanged vows.

